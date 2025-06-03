HK shares dip to 3-week low

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks weakened to a three-week low in early trade on Monday as renewed Sino-US tariff tensions weighed on sentiment.

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 2.4% to 22,734.05, the lowest level since May 8, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tracking mainland companies tumbled 2.7%.

Concerns over Sino-US trade tensions flared up again on Monday following a fresh spat over tariffs.

China’s Commerce Ministry rebuked US President Donald Trump’s accusations that Beijing had violated the consensus reached in Geneva talks, calling them “groundless,” and vowed to take “forceful measures” to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.