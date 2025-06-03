AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.41%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.98%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.37%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.96%)
SEARL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
SSGC 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 112.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,630 Increased By 279.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 119,830 Increased By 952.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 36,419 Increased By 273.9 (0.76%)
Markets Print 2025-06-03

HK shares dip to 3-week low

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks weakened to a three-week low in early trade on Monday as renewed Sino-US tariff tensions weighed on sentiment.

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slipped 2.4% to 22,734.05, the lowest level since May 8, while Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tracking mainland companies tumbled 2.7%.

Concerns over Sino-US trade tensions flared up again on Monday following a fresh spat over tariffs.

China’s Commerce Ministry rebuked US President Donald Trump’s accusations that Beijing had violated the consensus reached in Geneva talks, calling them “groundless,” and vowed to take “forceful measures” to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

