AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.46%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.41%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
MLCF 77.09 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.1%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.22%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
SSGC 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 112.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,630 Increased By 279.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 119,862 Increased By 984.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,436 Increased By 291 (0.81%)
Markets Print 2025-06-03

US natgas prices jump on lower output, higher demand

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures jumped about 8% to a three-week high on Monday on a drop in output forecasts for warmer weather and higher demand this week than previously expected.

Analysts said gas prices also gained some support from a 5% increase in US oil futures after OPEC+ kept its output increase unchanged.

Gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 27.3 cents, or 7.9%, to $3.72 per million British thermal units, putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 9.

Even though gas futures rose 3% last week, speculators cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental exchanges for a second week in a row to their lowest since December 2024, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report showed.

