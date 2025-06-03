AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 140.82 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.1%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
MLCF 76.70 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.58%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.86%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
PPL 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.22%)
PRL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 26.33 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.47%)
SEARL 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,760 Increased By 881.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,395 Increased By 250.1 (0.69%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-03

India cuts import tax on crude edible oils to help reduce food prices

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

MUMBAI: India halved the basic import tax on crude edible oils to 10% on Friday, the government said, as the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer tries to bring down food prices and help the local refining industry.

The customs duty applies to crude palm oil, crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil. It will effectively bring down the total import duty on the three oils to 16.5% from earlier 27.5% as they are also subject to India’s Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Social Welfare Surcharge.

“This is a win-win situation for vegetable oil refiners as well as consumers, as local prices will go down due to the duty reduction,” said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

The government did not change the import duty on refined palm oil, refined soyoil or refined sunflower oil, which currently attract a 35.75% import tax.

The import duty gap between refined and crude edible oils has risen to 19.25%, which will prompt importers to bring in crude edible oils instead of refined oils and boost the local refining industry, Mehta said.

India meets more than 70% of its vegetable oil demand through imports. It buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Sandeep Bajoria, CEO of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage, said the cut in the basic duty would bring down edible oil prices and help revive retail demand, which has been subdued in recent months.

Import Tax edible oils crude edible oils

Comments

200 characters

India cuts import tax on crude edible oils to help reduce food prices

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories