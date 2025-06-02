AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.4%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.16%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.02%)
FLYNG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.95%)
HUBC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.8%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.72%)
OGDC 211.65 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.03%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
PPL 169.20 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.71%)
PRL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.95%)
PTC 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
SEARL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.12%)
SSGC 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
TRG 61.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 79.4 (0.62%)
BR30 38,079 Increased By 352.4 (0.93%)
KSE100 120,338 Increased By 646.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,638 Increased By 183.4 (0.5%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vopak’s Indian JV starts trading on Mumbai stock exchanges

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2025 11:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dutch tank storage group Vopak said on Monday its Indian joint venture, Aegis Vopak Terminals, started trading after completing its initial public offering.

The issue price for the IPO was 235 rupees ($2.75) per share, at the top end of the previously announced price range, the group said.

The shares were trading at 238.89 rupees around 0539 GMT.

The offering “strongly supports Vopak’s strategy of expanding our portfolio of gas and industrial terminals,” group CEO Dick Richelle said.

The transaction will result in an exceptional dilution gain of around 110 million euros ($125.09 million) to be recorded by Vopak in the second quarter, the company said.

Vopak has terminals in seven Indian ports and expects to benefit from the dynamic growth of the country’s economy, with many more investment opportunities, notably in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market.

India S&P BSE Sensex Vopak

Comments

200 characters

Vopak’s Indian JV starts trading on Mumbai stock exchanges

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories