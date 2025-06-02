AIRLINK 156.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
CPHL 87.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.22%)
FCCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.02%)
FLYNG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.95%)
HUBC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.91%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
MLCF 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.98 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.19%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
POWER 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
PPL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.44%)
PRL 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.86%)
PTC 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.98 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.21%)
SSGC 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,938 Increased By 85 (0.66%)
BR30 38,056 Increased By 329.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 120,351 Increased By 659.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 36,641 Increased By 186.5 (0.51%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian attacks kill five in Zaporizhzhia, injure several in Kharkiv, regional officials say

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2025 10:51am

Russian shelling and air attacks killed five people outside the southeastern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia, while a drone attack on the northeast region of Sumy injured at least six early on Monday, including two children, regional officials said.

Ivan Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three women died in a series of Russian shelling incidents targeting the village of Ternuvate, east of Zaporizhzhia late on Sunday. A shop and several homes were badly damaged.

A man died in a nearby district in a Russian strike by a guided aerial bomb, Fedorov said. A total of nine people were injured in the Russian attacks and a private home was destroyed.

Ukraine strikes grounded Russian bombers in major drone assault

Two children were among those injured in a Russian drone attack on the Sumy region, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region, said on Monday on Telegram.

“A 7-year-old boy is among the victims,” Sinehubov said. He added that several buildings throughout the regions were damaged.

The attacks come as both Russia and Ukraine are about to meet for a round of peace talks, trying to find a way to end the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour more than three years ago.

Russia Ukraine Kharkiv Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine peace talks Russian strikes Russia Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Russian attacks kill five in Zaporizhzhia, injure several in Kharkiv, regional officials say

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories