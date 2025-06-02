BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 31 and June 1, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Surge in consumer confidence sign of economic recovery: Aurangzeb
- India confirms Pakistan downed ‘unspecified number’ of fighter jets
- Arshad Nadeem wins Asian Athletics Championship with a stunning 86.40m throw
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan
- Sindh govt says will launch new mega projects in upcoming budget
- Govt increases petrol price by Re1, keeps diesel rate unchanged
