AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.08%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.79 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.47%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
SEARL 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.89%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 312.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,397 Increased By 706.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 36,666 Increased By 212.1 (0.58%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 31 and June 1, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 02 Jun, 2025 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Surge in consumer confidence sign of economic recovery: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • India confirms Pakistan downed ‘unspecified number’ of fighter jets

Read here for details.

  • Arshad Nadeem wins Asian Athletics Championship with a stunning 86.40m throw

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Sindh govt says will launch new mega projects in upcoming budget

Read here for details.

  • Govt increases petrol price by Re1, keeps diesel rate unchanged

Read here for details.

