Aurangzeb hails IPSOS survey findings

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday hailed the results of the IPSOS Consumer Confidence Survey for Q2 2025, which he described as a strong signal of improving economic sentiment and stability across the country.

According to the survey, 42% of Pakistanis now believe the country is headed in the right direction – marking the highest level of optimism in six years. The data also showed that perceptions of a strong economy have reached their most favourable levels since August 2019.

In a significant shift, optimism has surpassed pessimism for the first time since consumer confidence tracking began, indicating a key psychological turnaround among the population.

Govt to introduce ‘bold measures’ in the upcoming budget, says Aurangzeb

In a statement, Aurangzeb attributed the positive results to the government’s disciplined macroeconomic strategy over the past 14 months, which he claimed has stabilized key economic indicators. These include controlling inflation, strengthening the exchange rate, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, and improving fiscal discipline.

“The data reflects the success of our efforts in stabilizing the economy, and it signals the beginning of a broader economic recovery,” he added.

Consumer confidence in major purchases and investments has doubled compared to the same period last year, signalling that households are growing more confident in their financial prospects.

Confidence in job security also reached its highest level since 2019, suggesting improvements in labour market conditions, he added.

The survey’s findings showed broad-based optimism across urban and rural areas, with notable increases in confidence among youth and women. This, according to the minister, highlights the widespread nature of the country’s economic recovery.

Aurangzeb linked the positive shift in sentiment to the government’s focus on creating an environment conducive to private sector growth, boosting exports, and improving social protection and financial inclusion.

“The government remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability and implementing structural reforms to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.

The minister claimed the survey results confirm that Pakistan is on a steady path to economic recovery and resilience.

