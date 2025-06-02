Gen Mirza warns of nuclear confrontation risk

SINGAPORE: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has said that there exists the danger of a nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking at the 22nd Shangrila Dialogue, 2025, in Singapore, held in the backdrop of Pak-India tensions, he said that no mechanis could work as long as there is distrust between the two countries.

“Pakistan desires lasting peace with India and at the same time wants to protect its honour and prestige,” Mirza has said, adding, “Talks between the two countries are now inevitable if we are to ensure the security of South Asia.”

He has opined that preventing tensions in the region is better than allowing these bitter relations to develop into a crisis and then dealing with that crisis.

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions will prove to be a basis for peace in the region, which is on the brink of crisis,” he has said, adding that the dispute is a reason for tense relations between Pakistan and India.

He has further said that India’s plan to block the flow of rivers to Pakistan is a blatant violation of international law. “As per the national security committee, any such attempt by India will be deemed to be an act of war.”

The CJCSC chairman has lashed out at India for targeting innocent civilians and mosques during the recent war with Pakistan.

