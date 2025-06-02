Bilawal-led delegation reaches US

NEW YORK: A Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in New York to present a case against India’s growing war hysteria and aggression.

“During their stay in New York, the delegation members will have several meetings, including with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly, as well as the Ambassadors of Permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council,” reports said. The delegation will remain in New York until June 2 and hold meetings with several key global figures.

During their stay, the delegation will meet with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the UN General Assembly, and members of the UN Security Council to brief them on the escalating regional tensions caused by India’s provocative actions.

Bilawal seeks PM’s guidance on how to promote Pakistan’s stance

The Pakistani team will also meet with representatives of the Non-Aligned Movement and provide a detailed briefing to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) group in New York. “Besides these meetings, the delegation will also brief OIC members at the United Nations.”

On June 3, the delegation will travel to Washington, where they will remain until June 6. There, the group will engage with US officials and leading think tanks to further highlight India’s aggressive stance and communicate Pakistan’s peaceful position.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his delegation met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before their diplomatic mission to seek guidance on how best to present Pakistan’s stance.

During the meeting, Bilawal expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s trust in assigning him such a critical task. He also discussed strategies to effectively counter India’s aggressive and extremist agenda under Modi’s government.

The Prime Minister, in return, expressed confidence that Bilawal’s leadership would allow the delegation to strongly present Pakistan’s narrative on the international stage.

Also present in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musaddiq Malik, Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.