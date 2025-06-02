Russia accepts Taliban’s nominated ambassador to Moscow

KABUL: Russia has officially accepted the Taliban’s nomination of an ambassador to Moscow, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as economic and political ties grow between the two sanctions-hit nations.

Russia in April suspended its ban on the Taliban, which it had designated for more than two decades as a terrorist organisation, in a move that paved the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan. No country has formally recognised the Taliban’s government, which took over the country in 2021 as US-led forces withdrew.