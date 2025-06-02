AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.08%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.84 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.5%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
SEARL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.18%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,382 Increased By 691.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,658 Increased By 203.4 (0.56%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-02

Bangladesh banknotes replace Sheikh Mujibur Rahman portrait

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday issued new banknotes to replace designs featuring its founding president, the father of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was overthrown last year.

The South Asian nation of some 170 million people has been run by a caretaker government since Hasina fled — whose trial opened Sunday on charges of trying to crush the uprising against her government in August 2024.

Until now, all notes featured the portrait of her father, the late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh from independence in 1971 until soldiers assassinated him and most of his family in a 1975 coup.

“Under the new series and design, the notes will not feature any human portraits, but will instead showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks,” Bangladesh Bank spokesman Arif Hossain Khan told AFP.

Among the designs in the Muslim-majority nation are images of Hindu and Buddhist temples, as well as historical palaces.

They also include artwork of the late painter Zainul Abedin, depicting the Bengal famine during British colonial rule.

Another will depict the national martyrs’ memorial for those who died in the independence war against Pakistan.

On Sunday, notes for three of the nine different denominations were released.

Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh banknotes replace Sheikh Mujibur Rahman portrait

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories