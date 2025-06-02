0.01pc decline

KARACHI: Rupee depreciated against the US dollar during the previous week as it lost Re0.04 or 0.01% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 282.02, against 282.06 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A rise in import demand has put pressure on the local currency, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $70 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.52 billion as of May 23, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.64 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.12 billion.

The central bank did not attribute any reason to the increase in the FX reserves.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 25.00 paisa for buying and 40.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 282.90 and 284.15, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 4.56 rupees for buying and 4.30 rupees for selling, closing at 320.52 and 322.86, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 15.00 paisa for buying and 10.00 paisa for selling, closing at 77.14 and 77.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 22.00 paisa for buying and 15.00 paisa for selling, closing at 75.48 and 77.85, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.97

Offer Close Rs. 282.17

Bid Open Rs. 281.66

Offer Open Rs. 281.86

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.90

Offer Close Rs. 284.15

Bid Open Rs. 282.65

Offer Open Rs. 283.75

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025