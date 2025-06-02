AIRLINK 156.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
BOP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.96%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.83%)
FLYNG 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.12%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.35%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.2%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
PIBTL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.09%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.17%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
SEARL 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.28%)
SSGC 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TELE 7.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,950 Increased By 96.5 (0.75%)
BR30 38,054 Increased By 327.3 (0.87%)
KSE100 120,391 Increased By 699.5 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,664 Increased By 209.6 (0.57%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-02

London stocks gain despite lingering US tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

LONDON: British equities ended higher on Friday, but trimmed initial gains after US President Donald Trump accused China of violating a tariff agreement, while investors assessed US consumer spending data.

“China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% and the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.1%.

Despite continued concerns over Trump’s erratic tariffs, the benchmark index posted its best month in four.

The mid-cap index posted its best month since July 2024.

Investors in Britain remained optimistic over easing trade tensions with Washington after the US and UK announced a limited bilateral trade agreement earlier this month.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks gain despite lingering US tariff uncertainty

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

India-sponsored proxy war no longer hidden act, says Field Marshal

Gen Mirza warns of nuclear confrontation risk

Read more stories