London stocks gain despite lingering US tariff uncertainty

LONDON: British equities ended higher on Friday, but trimmed initial gains after US President Donald Trump accused China of violating a tariff agreement, while investors assessed US consumer spending data.

“China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% and the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.1%.

Despite continued concerns over Trump’s erratic tariffs, the benchmark index posted its best month in four.

The mid-cap index posted its best month since July 2024.

Investors in Britain remained optimistic over easing trade tensions with Washington after the US and UK announced a limited bilateral trade agreement earlier this month.