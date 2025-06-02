AIRLINK 156.94 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.53%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Zardari, PM discuss security situation

APP Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Ali Zardari at Governor’s House Lahore on Sunday to discuss the prevailing political and security situation of the country.

During the meeting, the leadership held wide-ranging discussions on national affairs, including the country’s political climate and security challenges. The participants also reviewed the outcomes of the prime minister’s recent visits to friendly nations and their significance for Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The discussion also touched upon coordination and cooperation among political allies, emphasising the importance of unity in the current political landscape.

President Zardari, highlighting the importance of public welfare, urged the government to take practical and impactful steps in the upcoming budget to provide relief to the common man.

“The government must take measures in the upcoming budget to provide relief to the common man,” President Zardari stressed. He further emphasised the need for unity among coalition partners, stating: “Political allies need to move forward together in the national interest.”

Shehbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari security situation

