‘Provision of items on control price is top priority’

LAHORE: Secretary Price Control and Commodity Management Department Dr. Ehsan Bhutta has said that Govt. will not compromise on provision of quality of items on control price on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has has taken serious notice on the high price. They have directed that local administration will ensure to provide quality items on control price. They will make surprise visits to ensure quality items on control price. He was addressing during his visit to Kahna Kacha Market and Sahulat Bazar Wahdat Colony.

Secretary Price Control Dr. Ehsan Bhutta had meeting in Market Committee office kahna to check computerized price machine which was out of order. He directed the Secretary market committee to get it repaired and operational immediately.

He then visited sheds of Onion, Potatoes & Banana to witness boli system at spot and discussed issues with Arties. He checked cold storages of Bananas too.

He desired to have the cleanliness of the whole Mandi including waste bins, sheds etc and ensured drinking water etc.

He also checked computerized entry system at gate and directed to gave all entries electronically so that to minimize chances of pilferage.

Secretary Market Committee assured to fulfill all directions and Deputy Director Headquarter will submit the compliance report.

Later, Dr. Ehsan Bhutta also visited Sahulat Bazar Wahdat Colony. He checked shops and sahulat stalls where special discount given on 10 items before Eid. Checked washrooms cleanliness, CCTV room.

Dr. Ehsan Bhutta also directed to provide drinking water and fans as lot of hot weather. He also desired to ensure cleanliness and proper security arrangements.

Sahulat Bazar CEO Naveed Rafaqat, Directors and DD Faisal were present alongwith manager wahdat Colony model bazar.

