AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.98%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 76.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.98%)
OGDC 211.98 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.19%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PRL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
PTC 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.66%)
SSGC 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,383 Increased By 691.9 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,663 Increased By 208.5 (0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

AJK residents: Shifa International Hospital organises free medical camp

Press Release Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: In a continued display of solidarity with the resilient people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Shifa International Hospital, in partnership with the Pakistan Army and the AJK Health Department, organized a two-day free medical camp at DHQ Hospital, Hattian Bala, District Jhelum Valley.

A multidisciplinary team comprising specialists in cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, dentistry, gynaecology, paediatrics, and emergency medicine provided consultations to over 1,800 patients. Free medicines were also distributed to all attendees. The initiative aimed to offer quality medical care to remote and underserved communities in the valley, where access to specialized healthcare is challenging.

Women, children, and elderly patients were especially appreciative of this compassionate initiative, expressing deep gratitude for receiving expert medical help so close to their homes.

As the Pakistan Army undertakes Operation Banyan-ul-Marsoos to safeguard national security and support regional development, Shifa International Hospital proudly stands with the armed forces and the courageous people of AJK during this testing time—reaffirming its mission to serve the nation and bring hope, healing, and dignity to all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army AJK Shifa International Hospital Free medical camp AJK residents

