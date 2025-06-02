AJK residents: Shifa International Hospital organises free medical camp

ISLAMABAD: In a continued display of solidarity with the resilient people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Shifa International Hospital, in partnership with the Pakistan Army and the AJK Health Department, organized a two-day free medical camp at DHQ Hospital, Hattian Bala, District Jhelum Valley.

A multidisciplinary team comprising specialists in cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, dentistry, gynaecology, paediatrics, and emergency medicine provided consultations to over 1,800 patients. Free medicines were also distributed to all attendees. The initiative aimed to offer quality medical care to remote and underserved communities in the valley, where access to specialized healthcare is challenging.

Women, children, and elderly patients were especially appreciative of this compassionate initiative, expressing deep gratitude for receiving expert medical help so close to their homes.

As the Pakistan Army undertakes Operation Banyan-ul-Marsoos to safeguard national security and support regional development, Shifa International Hospital proudly stands with the armed forces and the courageous people of AJK during this testing time—reaffirming its mission to serve the nation and bring hope, healing, and dignity to all.

