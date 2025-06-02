Fahd Haroon congratulates Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, shared his heartfelt congratulations. “This is more than a medal. Arshad’s strength, resilience and quiet determination carry the hopes of a nation. His journey reflects the spirit of Pakistan - full of heart, full of fight. Today, he made 240 million people proud once again.”

From Olympic glory to Asian dominance, Arshad’s rise continues to inspire generations; proving what is possible when talent meets relentless effort. His achievements elevate Pakistan’s presence in global athletics and remind us all of the stories that unite and uplift us.

Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on this unforgettable moment. Pakistan Zindabad.

