AIRLINK 156.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.44%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.08 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.02%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
KOSM 5.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.72 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.06%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.79 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.47%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
SEARL 90.25 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.39%)
SSGC 36.39 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
SYM 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 312.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,359 Increased By 668.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 36,648 Increased By 193.8 (0.53%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Fahd Haroon congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Press Release Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, shared his heartfelt congratulations. “This is more than a medal. Arshad’s strength, resilience and quiet determination carry the hopes of a nation. His journey reflects the spirit of Pakistan - full of heart, full of fight. Today, he made 240 million people proud once again.”

From Olympic glory to Asian dominance, Arshad’s rise continues to inspire generations; proving what is possible when talent meets relentless effort. His achievements elevate Pakistan’s presence in global athletics and remind us all of the stories that unite and uplift us.

Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on this unforgettable moment. Pakistan Zindabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Arshad Nadeem Fahd Haroon Asian Athletics Championship SAPM on Digital Media

Comments

200 characters

Fahd Haroon congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories