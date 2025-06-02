AIRLINK 156.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Enrolled in govt schools: KP CM decides to provide furniture to students

Recorder Report Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 07:24am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided that students enrolled in government schools will be provided with furniture under the ongoing educational emergency.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the provision of furniture to every government school is completed during the next fiscal year adding that no students in public sector should sit on floor owing to unavailability of furniture.

The Chief Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting here on Sunday to finalize the Annual Development Programme of the upcoming financial year.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam, and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, and administrative secretaries of relevant departments.

He further stated that all required funds for the provision of school furniture will be made available on a priority basis. Highlighting the government’s commitment to improving basic facilities, the Chief Minister emphasized that access to proper furniture, functional washrooms, and clean drinking water in government schools is a top priority and that there will be no compromise on these essentials.

The Chief Minister has also instructed that a special program be launched to improve the quality of education in government schools further directing that modern training be provided to teachers and that such training be made mandatory for all newly recruited educators.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on development proposals submitted by various departments, including Planning, Communications, Local Government, Education, Health, Irrigation, and Water Supply. Each proposed project was individually reviewed and finalized for inclusion in the upcoming development program.

Speaking to the participants, the Chief Minister said the new ADP will be a visionary document, laying the foundation for the province’s development agenda over the next four years. The plan will incorporate input from elected public representatives and prioritize projects based on the actual needs of communities across different regions. He added that the ADP would include solid and practical projects serving broad public interests, with the majority of next year’s development funds allocated to completing ongoing projects. Projects with over 80% progress will be completed within the next year, while approximately 50% of other ongoing projects are also expected to reach completion in the same period.

The Chief Minister stressed that the new ADP will be realistic and aligned with the genuine needs of the public. “We will not pursue superficial progress while leaving essential needs behind,” he said. “We will ensure the wise and effective use of taxpayers’ money.” Declaring that “every constituency in the province is my constituency,” the Chief Minister pledged there would be no discrimination in the allocation of development projects. He assured that special attention would be given to uplifting underdeveloped regions.

