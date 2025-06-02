AIRLINK 156.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.99%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.95%)
FLYNG 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.52%)
HUBC 141.13 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.07%)
HUMNL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.16%)
OGDC 211.97 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (1.18%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.5%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.41%)
PRL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.83%)
PTC 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.79%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.75%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 77.3 (0.6%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,351 Increased By 659.9 (0.55%)
KSE30 36,648 Increased By 193.9 (0.53%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

KP govt disburses loans under youth empowerment scheme

Recorder Report Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 06:50am

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has disbursed hefty amount in head of interest-free loans across the province under “Ehsaas Naujawan Programme”, aimed at enabling youth to start businesses and secure dignified employment.

The project is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the supervision of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan.

The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is executing this mega interest-free loan scheme to empower the youth economically. The loans are being disbursed through the Bank of Khyber and Akhuwat Foundation.

According to the received data, since the inception of the program, the Bank of Khyber has disbursed loans worth PKR 220 million. Out of received applications in the bank, 145 loans have been approved for viable and income-generating business ventures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

youth KP Government interest free loans KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Ehsaas Naujawan Programme youth empowerment scheme

Comments

200 characters

KP govt disburses loans under youth empowerment scheme

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories