KP govt disburses loans under youth empowerment scheme

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has disbursed hefty amount in head of interest-free loans across the province under “Ehsaas Naujawan Programme”, aimed at enabling youth to start businesses and secure dignified employment.

The project is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the supervision of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan.

The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is executing this mega interest-free loan scheme to empower the youth economically. The loans are being disbursed through the Bank of Khyber and Akhuwat Foundation.

According to the received data, since the inception of the program, the Bank of Khyber has disbursed loans worth PKR 220 million. Out of received applications in the bank, 145 loans have been approved for viable and income-generating business ventures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025