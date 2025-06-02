AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.05%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.04%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.08%)
PACE 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.84 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.5%)
PRL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
SEARL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.18%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TRG 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,038 Increased By 311.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,382 Increased By 691.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 36,658 Increased By 203.4 (0.56%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Navy conducts exercise to counter threats at major ports

NNI Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 07:00am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a comprehensive two-day exercise focusing on countering sub-conventional and asymmetric threats across all major ports and harbours of country.

The exercise was aimed at validating and refining Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to ensure robust defence of critical maritime infrastructure against evolving asymmetric threats. The exercise involved coordinated operations by Pakistan Navy Fleet units, Pak Marines, SSG (Navy) and Naval Aviation assets.

The exercise was designed to simulate a range of sub-conventional threats including sabotage, infiltration and unconventional attacks, enabling participating units to enhance inter-agency coordination, situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.

During the course of exercise, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Amin visited various operational setups at ports and harbours and witnessed live action simulations carried out by participating units.

He appreciated high level of preparedness and professional conduct demonstrated during the exercise. He emphasized the importance of maritime installations, and added that secure functioning of ports and harbours is directly linked to national economic stability and growth.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to maintain high state of readiness to respond to all forms of threats and continues to strengthen its capacity to defend the maritime frontiers against emerging challenges.

Pakistan pakistan navy ports naval exercise Rear Admiral Faisal Amin

Comments

200 characters

Navy conducts exercise to counter threats at major ports

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories