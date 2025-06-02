Navy conducts exercise to counter threats at major ports

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a comprehensive two-day exercise focusing on countering sub-conventional and asymmetric threats across all major ports and harbours of country.

The exercise was aimed at validating and refining Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to ensure robust defence of critical maritime infrastructure against evolving asymmetric threats. The exercise involved coordinated operations by Pakistan Navy Fleet units, Pak Marines, SSG (Navy) and Naval Aviation assets.

The exercise was designed to simulate a range of sub-conventional threats including sabotage, infiltration and unconventional attacks, enabling participating units to enhance inter-agency coordination, situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.

During the course of exercise, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Amin visited various operational setups at ports and harbours and witnessed live action simulations carried out by participating units.

He appreciated high level of preparedness and professional conduct demonstrated during the exercise. He emphasized the importance of maritime installations, and added that secure functioning of ports and harbours is directly linked to national economic stability and growth.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to maintain high state of readiness to respond to all forms of threats and continues to strengthen its capacity to defend the maritime frontiers against emerging challenges.