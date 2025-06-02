AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
Preferential tariffs to help bolster Pak-Turkiye trade: CG

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The preferential tariffs between Pakistan and Turkiye would help bolster trade in the leather sector between the two countries, said the Consul General of Turkiye, Cemal Sangu, during a meeting with a delegation of leather manufacturers and exporters.

“Preferential Trade Agreement is in its final stages between Pakistan and Turkiye,” Sangu said, advising the tanners’ delegation to look into it thoroughly by contacting the Ministry of Commerce and seeking preferential tariffs in order to increase trade between the two countries in the near future.

A delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) comprising its Central Chairman Hamid Arshad Zahur, Chairman (Southern Zone) Danish Aman, Vice Chairman Yousuf Shafiq, along with other prominent members, attended the meeting.

Murat Ozmen, Commercial Attaché of Turkiye, was also present at the meeting.

During the discussions, the PTA Chairman extended an invitation to Cemal Sangu and Murat Ozmen to attend the Pakistan Mega Leather Show (PMLS) scheduled for January 2026 in Lahore. The invitation encouraged Turkish participation in exploring Pakistan’s approximately USD 1 billion leather market.

Consul General said Pakistan and Turkiye are two countries but one nation, and during recent conflicts with India, we extended support to our brothers and sisters because Turkiye has never forgotten the help extended by the Pakistani people during the Khilafat Movement. Which is why, he said, this bond is highlighted in school celebrations.

During the meeting, Danish Aman expressed deepest regards for all the support received from the people and the government of Turkiye during the recent standoff with India and the successful completion of Operation Bunyaan un Marsoos.

Turkiye and Pakistan have a long history of trade relations, especially in the leather sector, with Turkish manufacturers of chemicals, tanning machinery, domestic raw materials, double-face and shearling leathers exporting their products to manufacturers in Pakistan.

At the same time, finished and semi-finished leathers as well as value-added products like leather garments, leather gloves, and footwear are being exported to Turkiye as well.

Both sides stressed the need to enhance mutual trade between the two countries by exploring each other’s markets and establishing frequent contacts via visits of trade delegations. Such visits should open up the possibilities of joint ventures in the near future.

