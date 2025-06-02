AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
Makkah Route Initiative to be expanded: minister

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 09:26am
ISLAMABAD: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the minister for religious affairs, announced on Sunday that the Makkah Route Initiative, a key programme aimed at streamlining the Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims, will be expanded ahead of the 2026 pilgrimage season.

The initiative, which was first launched in Islamabad in 2019, will now be extended to other major cities across the country, facilitating smoother travel for thousands of pilgrims ahead Hajj next year.

Designed to simplify the immigration process, the Makkah Route Initiative allows pilgrims to complete their travel formalities before departing Pakistan, saving valuable time upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

‘Road to Mecca Project’ set to commence on 9th

Initially introduced in Islamabad and later expanded to Karachi, the programme has already benefited tens of thousands of travellers, significantly reducing waiting times at immigration points and allowing pilgrims to bypass additional checks upon arrival at their destination.

Yousaf’s announcement follows a recent meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, where both leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming 2025 Hajj season.

According to the Ministry for Religious Affairs, the expanded Makkah Route Initiative will begin operations for the 2026 pilgrimage, covering a broader network of cities across Pakistan.

In his statement, Yousaf also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the Saudi government for its continuous efforts to enhance the Hajj experience, particularly for Pakistani pilgrims.

He highlighted the provision of “high-quality food, transport, and accommodations” underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to the comfort and welfare of pilgrims.

Responding to Yousaf’s remarks, Al-Rabiah reassured that Saudi Arabia remains dedicated to offering the best possible services to Pakistani pilgrims, particularly at key pilgrimage sites such as Mina and Arafah. “A large number of pilgrims come from Pakistan, and it is an honour to serve them,” Al-Rabiah said.

The announcement comes as preparations for the 2025 Hajj season continue. This year’s pilgrimage is set to begin on June 4, with the Day of Arafah scheduled for June 5 and Eid al-Adha on June 6.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Religious Affairs reported the successful conclusion of its 33-day pre-Hajj flight operation, having transported over 115,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in preparation for the annual ritual.

