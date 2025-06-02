AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
CM condemns terrorist attack in Surab

APP | Recorder Report Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Surab, describing it as an act of aggression carried out under the banner of Fitna-ul-Hindustan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the CM expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Hidayat Buledi, who laid down his life in the line of duty while defending the motherland.

The chief minister paid tribute to the martyred officer, stating, “Hidayat Buledi created an unforgettable chapter of fulfilling his duty by sacrificing his life. His bravery and sense of responsibility are a source of pride for the entire nation.”

Maryam Nawaz reiterated her government’s firm resolve to stand united against terrorism and safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty. She emphasized that such cowardly acts would not succeed in weakening the nation’s resolve.

She extended her condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of the martyred officer. “By bringing the perpetrators to justice, we are sending a clear message that the brave sons of Pakistan will never back down in the face of terrorism,” she added.

