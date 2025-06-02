Creation of Pakistan: Minister highlights role of religious minorities

LAHORE: A thought-provoking and historic seminar titled “The Role of Minorities in the Creation and Continuity of Pakistan” was held at Alhamra Art Council, Lahore, as part of the Jashn-e-Urdu celebrations.

The event was graced by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, as the chief guest. The seminar aimed to highlight the significant historical and contemporary contributions of religious minorities to the unity, development, and progress of Pakistan.

In his address, Ramesh Singh Arora remarked that religious minorities in Pakistan are like vibrant colors in the bouquet of our nation, completing its beauty and harmony.

According to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are all equal citizens. The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is transforming this vision into reality through inclusive and historic reforms.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by minorities during the Pakistan Movement and acknowledged the contributions of individuals from minority communities in fostering education, political engagement, social harmony, and national progress.

Ramen Arora also elaborated on several key initiatives currently being undertaken by the Punjab government for minority communities, including:

Construction, renovation, and expansion of religious sites belonging to minority groups, Educational scholarships for deserving minority students, Legislative reforms for the protection of minority rights and Cultural and training programs to promote interfaith harmony.

Mufti Ashiq Hussain emphasized the importance of interfaith unity and stated that Islam teaches respect for all communities. The development of Pakistan is only possible when we embrace diversity with open hearts. Macdonald Chandi, a well-known Christian community leader, appreciated the provincial government’s outreach:

Dr Majeed Able, added that the role of minorities in the Pakistan Movement has been understated in our textbooks. It’s time to give rightful space to these heroes of history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025