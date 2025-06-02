KP govt refutes irregularities, corruption in solarisation scheme

PESHAWAR: The KP government has refuted the impression of alleged irregularities and financial corruption in the provision of free solar systems to 130,000 poor and middle-class families of the province termed it baseless and misleading propaganda, reported by some sections of media.

It said that some vested interests associated with the solarisation business have started spreading false propaganda against the project after it failed to achieve its desired objectives.

In this context, KP Energy and Power Department has clarified that the mega project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s 130,000 free solar scheme had been launched through the online e-balloting in which deserving families have been selected on merit and at the same time he has issued instructions that the public welfare project should be completed as soon as possible. department’s subsidiary, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO).

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has inaugurated the first phase of the project through

Moreover, the real facts about the project are that no payment has been made under this project yet. No tender has been allotted to any contractor, while the estimated rates of the project have been prepared in full accordance with the Market Rate System (MRS) 2024 first half and the approved market rate analysis of the Finance Department.

The project was initiated after the approval of the Technical Committee comprising representatives of the Finance Department, P&D Department, Energy Department and PEDO after regular consultations regarding design, estimation and PC-1 in its meetings.

In addition to this, the advance procurement process for the project has been initiated under Section 22 of the KPPRA Act, which allows approval subject to availability of funds. Similarly, the letter recently issued by KPPRA regarding the irregularities in procurement is also contrary to reality, in which the advance procurement of the penalised party has been mentioned.

In this regard, the E&P Department further clarified regarding the project, there is impression that only one model of all-in-one solution in China that is also wrong because several companies in China are working on all-in-one solution. In fact, there are companies in Pakistan that are working on this model, which is proving the quality of work and technical process to be timely and effective.

Similarly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between Bank of Khyber (BoK) and PEDO for the timely completion of the project. The non-ADP summary for this scheme has been approved by the cabinet and the Planning and Development Department has sent the cost of the project and other matters to the Chief Minister through a summary after formal approval.

