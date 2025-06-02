Sambrial by-polls: PTI criticises ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of remaining a silent spectator during Sunday’s by-election in the PP-52 constituency of Sialkot (Sambrial).

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram questioned why Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja remains in office despite the expiry of his tenure several months ago. “The ECP has turned a blind eye to blatant hooliganism and police highhandedness,” Akram alleged, claiming that incidents of violence were carried out under police protection during the by-election.

“PTI agents have been forcibly removed from polling stations, particularly at station number 37, where they were expelled under the watch of the police,” he claimed.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters stormed polling stations and cast fraudulent votes, with little to no intervention from the authorities. “Since last night, barriers have been placed outside the Returning Officer’s office, raising serious questions about transparency.”

Akram claimed PTI had a strong showing in the constituency. He referenced the general elections held on 8 February 2024, asserting that PTI had won the seat previously and continued to lead.

Despite reports of disruptions, Akram insisted that voter turnout remained strong in favour of PTI. “The people are undeterred by threats. They came out to vote but again their mandate was hijacked this time too,” he said.

The party also voiced frustration with the ECP’s voter helplines, calling them ineffective and unresponsive. “There’s been no system of checks and balances since morning.”

He alleged that the Punjab police instead of upholding the law have become part of this lawlessness. He said that PTI had already secured victory in Sambrial and that the day’s events had undermined narratives against the party.

