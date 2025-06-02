AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
Pakistan

DG NAB Lahore listens to public complaints

Safdar Rasheed Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

LAHORE: The Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, convened a monthly open hearing session in NAB Lahore which was participated by hundreds of victims affected by Ponzi (investment) schemes and illegal housing societies.

The forum witnessed aggrieved complainants of Future Vision scam, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-4, Omega Housing Society, New Lahore City, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Formanities Housing Society, Elite Town Housing Society, and Grand Avenue Housing Society.

DG NAB Lahore attentively listened to all public grievances and issued prompt directives for their resolution.

Responding to the complainants of Future Vision scandal, DG NAB ordered an immediate direct inquiry and instructed the initiation of proceedings to place the prime accused on Exit Control List (ECL) along with publication of advertisements in national dailies.

Regarding the complaints against Al-Rehman Garden (Phase-4) management, the DG NAB allotted one month deadline to investigation team for bringing conclusion of the case and to submit a comprehensive report.

