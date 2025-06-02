AIRLINK 156.51 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
Prices of essential food items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 08:51am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained high in the open market. A weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices of live chicken/meat, vegetable, pulses, cooking oil/ghee and others have touched a new peak.

One kilogram live chicken was available at Rs465 per kilogram in the retail market. Farm eggs have also increased as being sold at Rs360 per dozen against the price of Rs300/dozen.

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

It noted prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the open market. Price of one kilogram of sugar has further increased from Rs170/kg to Rs180 per kilogram.

Tomato was available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charged a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs150/180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs120/kg, curry Rs70/kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs150/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs600-700/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-1800 and Rs1900/sac and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1500-1600/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

