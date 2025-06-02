AIRLINK 156.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.44%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.02%)
FLYNG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.98%)
HUBC 141.14 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.08%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.03%)
OGDC 211.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.96%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PAEL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 168.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.29%)
PRL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
PTC 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
SEARL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.34%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.5%)
SYM 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
TRG 61.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 12,932 Increased By 78.8 (0.61%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 312.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 120,327 Increased By 635.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 36,642 Increased By 187.8 (0.52%)
Jun 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-02

Mexicans elect their judges under shadow of organised crime

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:13am

MEXICO CITY: Mexico began unprecedented elections Sunday allowing voters to choose their judges at all levels, in a country where drug cartels and other vested interests regularly seek to alter the course of justice.

The government says the reform making Mexico the world’s only country to select all of its judges and magistrates by popular vote is needed to tackle deep-rooted graft and impunity.

“Those who want the regime of corruption and privileges in the judiciary to continue say this election is rigged. Or they also say it’s so a political party can take over the Supreme Court,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a video on the eve of the election.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she added.

Critics and experts are concerned that the judiciary will be politicized and that it could become easier for criminals to influence the courts with threats and bribery.

While corruption already exists, “there is reason to believe that elections may be more easily infiltrated by organized crime than other methods of judicial selection,” said Margaret Satterthwaite, the United Nations special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

The run-up to the vote has not been accompanied by the kind of violence that often targets politicians in Mexico.

But cartels were likely trying to influence the outcome in the shadows, said Luis Carlos Ugalde, a consultant and former head of Mexico’s electoral commission.

“It is logical that organized criminal groups would have approached judges and candidates who are important to them,” Ugalde, general director of Integralia Consultores, told a roundtable hosted by the Inter-American Dialogue.

Carlota Ramos, a lawyer in the office of President Claudia Sheinbaum, said that while the risk of organized crime infiltrating state institutions was real, the new system allowed greater scrutiny of aspiring judges.

Mexico elections judges

Comments

200 characters

Mexicans elect their judges under shadow of organised crime

Optimism continues, KSE-100 crosses 120,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Budget 26: Govt looking to boost export of ‘made in Pakistan’ mobile phones, say assemblers

FBR may impose 18pc ST on locally-manufactured cars

Power sector debt: Govt secures historic Rs1.275trn loan deal from banks

Pakistan Refinery receives EPCF bids for major expansion

July-May (2024-25): FBR tobacco revenue hits Rs240bn, set to exceed Rs 285bn

Qawi Naseer takes helm at Haleon Pakistan as CEO

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Sindh farmers ask FBR to reduce duty on tractors

Read more stories