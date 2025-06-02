AIRLINK 156.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.26%)
World Print 2025-06-02

India’s monsoon rains kill at least 30 in northeast

AFP Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

GUWAHATI, (India): Flash floods and landslides after torrential monsoon rain over the last two days killed at least 30 people in India’s northeast, officials said Sunday.

State disaster management officials said eight people died in Assam, and nine in Arunachal Pradesh, many of them in landslides as earth loosened by the water slumped into the valley below.

Another five people died in a landslide in the neighbouring state of Mizoram, state authorities said.

The officials said that six people lost their lives in Meghalaya and at least two others were killed in the states of Nagaland and Tripura.

A red alert warning was issued for several districts in the region after the non-stop downpour over the last three days.

Rivers swollen by the lashing rain — including the mighty Brahmaputra, which rises in the Himalayas and flows through India’s northeast towards its delta in Bangladesh — broke their banks across the region.

The Indian army said that it had saved hundreds “in a massive rescue operation” across Manipur state.

“People have been shifted to safer places”, the army said on Saturday. “Food, water and essential medicines were provided.”

