Italian Republic Day: Message from Fabrizio Bielli, Consul of Italy in Karachi

It gives me great pleasure to address our distinguished readers and friends of Italy at my first Italian National Day celebration in Pakistan.

Italy and Pakistan have a strong economic and commercial tie, which are evident, through various initiatives that even the Consulate undertakes to further strengthen the relations between the two friendly countries.

This year, to celebrate the Italian National Day, we have invited Chef Vincenzo de Liso from Italy, who will be hosting us in Karachi on the 5th June with a specially curated Italian menu, that for sure all the guests will enjoy. This is the second visit of the Chef to Karachi, after last year’s success, he is keen to explore more opportunities in Pakistan with Italy in the 'HORECA' sector. Hence, I decided to go ahead and focalize commercial opportunities in this sector together with the Chef, to bring more of Italian culinary heritage, gastronomical excellence of Made in Italy to the people of Karachi.

On the commercial front, Italy sees the latter as an important trading partner. Hence, during April 2025, we saw for the first time the Italian pavilion with direct participation of Italian companies at IGATEX 2025 in the textile sector with a presence of over 45 companies. During my tenure in Karachi, I would like to focalize with relevant stakeholders in the economic and commercial sphere, to develop and enhance the numbers of the existing trade statistics with Pakistan. At the end of June, we will have a visit of the Italian naval ship to Karachi, "Antonio Marceglia", within six months from the last visit of the iconic Amerigo Vespucci, which shows Italy’s commitment towards strong naval ties with Pakistan besides other ongoing commercial engagements.

To sum up, Italy and Pakistan enjoy excellent bilateral relations and look forward to enhance the existing ones hopefully, in many fields in the years to come. The Consulate of Italy in Karachi is eager to develop cooperation and to facilitate and welcome all Pakistani and Italian engagements to promote friendship, economic engagement and joint prosperity for our Countries!

