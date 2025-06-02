Master Tiles & Italian Technology: A combination of Leading Triumph

- Mr. Sheikh Mahmood Iqbal, CEO Master Tiles When you invest in tile flooring, you’re choosing a solution that combines beauty, functionality, and longevity. Its scientific advantages make it a wise choice for your space.

Master Tiles brand with a history of more than 4 decades exists with the philosophy of growth, innovation, versatility and dedication. Facing numerous challenges at initial stages Master Tiles always strived ahead to be the leading icon in Pakistan’s Tiles Industry.

“I believe that every work we do; we must do it like a duty as it is our divine responsibility. But make sure you love the duty and not the money .”

Master Tiles came with an idea of improving the living standards by facilitating the quality of interiors and flare up the overall living space with elegance in a cost-effective manner. This idea was exercised by many international companies but Master Tiles’ focus on improving the national standards made them the first and now leading manufacturers of Pakistan in tiles. Since the beginning of company's existence, it has strived to meet the International standards, but with dedication and innovation, today, Master is recognized for its quality and aesthetics.

Besides our quality products, it is the team of Master Tiles that believes in the ideas of innovation and growth that resulted in company’s evolution and attainment. We can proudly state that Master Tiles has changed the conventional market scenario with state of the art concept of product novelty and technological inculcation in production. It is our promise to our nation that we will continue playing a positive role in improving the lives and lifestyles of our people.

Product Development and Design Department at Master Tiles have a team of experts and young leaders. They believe in the art of incorporating diverse concepts in diverse tiles’ designs of assorted sizes. It is fundamental to understand the demand and specificity of the customer before we develop a design. Therefore, our team makes sure that they cognize the needs met and then add flair of sophistication on desired glossy and matt surfaces. However, surface choice is the critical aspect as it changes the nature of the design style. Italian and Spanish tiles designs are famous in elites of Pakistan market as they comprise of soft colors, elegant patterns and sophisticated feel. Master tiles also have distinctive edge in introducing new and classy finishes as well.

Master is a pioneer in providing customized designs and sizes in tiles not only to their dealer network but also to independent projects, institutions, for example, army, navy and air forces etc. Our architects work according to customers desired sizes and designs. However, the customized solutions for tiles are only extended to dealership network as they demand product in bulk quantity.

To maintain the superior quality of the product, Master focuses on constant training of workers and employees along with research and development. With timely adaptations to rapidly developing technologies and meaningful investments in human resource training, Master Tiles strive to maintain the differentiation edge through provision of unmatched products and services to its customers at a competitive price.

After Sales Services: We take ownership of our products. The after-sales services team at Master, is available at one call for any hazard they face after purchasing the product. No other company is providing this level of commitment in Pakistan.

Master provides dynamic application of tiles that adds a vibrant touch to all your luxurious commercial and domestic spaces. These aesthetically pleasing textures and colors elevates the overall structure and makes it rich with elegance. The Master stroke is a cherry on top that is carefully sketched on tiles to provide it with rich cultural touch. This process ignites the impression of tiles and elevates the conventional appeal by blending it with contemporary touch.

However, the look and feel alone cannot decide for the quality of the product, therefore, with huge investments, Master imports the best machinery from Italy to enhance its tile manufacturing process. These ceramic and granite tiles are processed in the best Italian technology that is globally cherished and appreciated. The body of any tile narrates its quality story and Master tiles is a Symbol of Quality in Ceramic Industry. From extraction of raw material to glazing and finishing of these tiles, our experts closely monitor the production and manufacturing process. This is evident from the white body free from external particles in the final product.

In the expedition to provide our customers with highest quality product with modernism and resourcefulness we have endowed on the world’s most cutting-edge and steadfast Italian Technology.

Italian Technology enabled Master Tiles competitive edge especially in domains to

• Improve economic sustainability;

• Improve environmental sustainability;

• Pursue attention to social sustainability;

Because of Italian Technology we aimed to have a positive impact on social sustainability. Automation solutions, autonomous control systems, and renewed user-centered Human–Machine Interfaces (HMI) have been proposed to lower the physical and cognitive workload on operators.

• Digitalization and virtualization, i.e., the adoption of software tools to analyze and optimize the behavior of the new system in a digital manner;

• Concurrent engineering, allowing parallelization of activities such as the development of the mechanical structure and the control software;

• Standardization and modularity, by the development of configurable solutions to easily adapt to various tile sizes.

Based on the rich set of technological innovations developed under the Master Tiles, it can be stated that the general objective of the research has been fully achieved. The radical improvement of existing products and services has led to innovative technological lines with control capabilities connected to the entire plant and optimization capability of the quality obtained in the processes. The standardization of the information received from the plant allows one to benefit from management strategies aimed at improving awareness and decision-making, as well as measuring process parameters and improving sustainable KPIs continuously.

Master Tiles extend our sincerest gratitude to Italian government and their ambassadors for visiting Master Tiles time and again. Your presence has been invaluable, and we appreciate the opportunity to showcase our craftsmanship and novelty.

Your interest in our work reflects the strong ties between our nations and industries. We look forward to continued collaboration and mutual growth.

Thank you! for your support and esteemed visits.

With the help of Italian Technology Master Tiles today is in the top companies of Ceramic World and ranks as number 1 in Pakistan. In the years to come, Master Tiles envisioned to lead new avenues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025