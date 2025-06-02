AIRLINK 156.56 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.28%)
Turning Vision into Reality

Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

Italian Cooperation in Pakistan has a long history of commitment to sustainable development, poverty reduction, and improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable communities.

The first development cooperation initiatives date back to the 1980s, focusing on rural development projects aimed at agricultural mechanization and improving crop quality, particularly in olive cultivation. The introduction of selected varieties of Italian olive cultivations has been instrumental in enhancing production efficiency and adapting it to Pakistan’s climate. This initiative continues to be promoted in value chain development projects. However, Italy’s support for Pakistan has even deeper roots. In 1955, at the initiative of the last Wali Moghul of the Independent State of Swat, Professor Giuseppe Tucci founded the Italian Archaeological Mission in Pakistan. The Italian Archaeological mission has played a pivotal role in the excavation, restoration, and study of Gandharan art, as well as in the analysis of settlements, funerary archaeology (from prehistory to the Islamic period), and rock art, producing over 1,500 publications.

Since the establishment of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in 2016, Italy’s development cooperation has been aligned with the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development across key sectors, including education, healthcare, gender equality, natural resource management, and the preservation of cultural heritage. Within this framework and in line with the Government’s policies and development plans, AICS in Pakistan has defined a targeted strategic approach, focused on food security, climate resilience, decent work, and cultural heritage valorisation. This approach aims to tackle vulnerabilities in the agricultural sector and address climate change thereby representing the orientation of our action. The environment and people are at the centre of the Italian Cooperation projects, which contribute to a green economy and just society, with special consideration for women and youth.

By leveraging the country’s capital and resources, encouraging results have been achieved in the agriculture sector; strengthening the Pakistani olive oil value chain by involving institutions, businesses, farmers, youth, women and consumers to improve the productivity and quality of Pakistani olive oil. Also, important activities have been carried out to improve climate adaptation through the environmental monitoring and natural resource management, especially in the mountainous areas.

Key partnerships include CIHEAM for the scale-up of the olive sector, UNDP and EvK2-CNR NGO for enhancing climate resilience, and UNESCO to promote inclusive and climate sensitive education. Additionally, we confirm our commitment in Pakistan with new initiatives that are starting with FAO and CESVI NGO in Sindh, with University Ca’ Foscari of Venice, ILO and ISCOS NGO in KP, respectively to improve anticipatory action, protect cultural heritage, and promote green jobs and economic inclusion.

