ISLAMABAD: Amid rumours regarding a possible delay due to Eid holidays, Khurram Shahzad, advisor to the finance minister said budget will be announced as per schedule. In his statement, Shahzad said, “As communicated earlier, the upcoming Federal Budget FY26 is on schedule to be announced on June 10.

Similarly, the upcoming Pakistan Economic Survey FY25 is scheduled to be announced on June 9.”

