Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood said Thursday that the government is examining a proposal to withdraw sales tax exemption on solar panels in budget (2025-26).

FBR Chairman was responding to a query of a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance during meeting held at the Parliament House.

He stated that the FBR is working on proposals to withdraw all kinds of tax exemption including exemption available on the import of solar panels.

Meanwhile, during another meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, the representatives of Refineries briefed the committee that their input was taxed, but on output, there was no GST, causing problems over the last several years. Without resolving this issue, they would not be able to invest $6 billion.

The Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, said that their business came out of the ambit of the Value Added Tax (VAT) when there was no tax on their output. He said that there were proposals under consideration to impose sales tax on their output or provide them some kind of other permanent solutions.

Chairman FBR has also assured the committee that he will inquire into the matter of recovering over Rs 80 million amounts from KababJee restaurant Karachi.

Member of committee Mirza Ikhtiar Baig raised the issue before the finance committee chaired by Nafeesa Shah.

He informed that FBR has recovered more than Rs 80 million from accounts of this restaurant without giving any chance of hearing in different forums. He has no money to pay salaried and owner of the restaurant has threatened to commit suicide. The business community is pressing me for this harassment by the FBR, Baig added.

The FBR Chairman replied that I did not have knowledge of this particular case. I will update the committee after inquiring about the matter from the relevant field office of FBR.

The committee considered “The Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025”. The Committee expressed concern over the second proviso of the newly inserted clause (3A). The Secretary Revenue assured the Committee that the concerns of the Hon. Members would be addressed and that the words “and shall cease to have effect after tax year 2025” would be deleted. Upon the assurance given by the Secretary Revenue, the Committee recommended that the Bill, as amended, may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered Starred Question No. 38, moved by Aliya Kamran, MNA, regarding the imposition of Section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and Starred Question No. 40, moved by Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, MNA, regarding the recent policy shift prioritizing digital currencies, without adequately addressing their regulatory deficiencies. After a detailed discussion the Committee decided to defer both agenda items for discussion in the next meeting of the Committee.

The report on the “non-implementation of minimum wages, as announced by the Federal Government in its departments”, a matter raised by Syed Rafiullah, MNA and referred by the Honourable Speaker, was also deferred due to the absence of the mover.

