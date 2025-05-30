AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-30

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood said Thursday that the government is examining a proposal to withdraw sales tax exemption on solar panels in budget (2025-26).

FBR Chairman was responding to a query of a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance during meeting held at the Parliament House.

He stated that the FBR is working on proposals to withdraw all kinds of tax exemption including exemption available on the import of solar panels.

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Meanwhile, during another meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, the representatives of Refineries briefed the committee that their input was taxed, but on output, there was no GST, causing problems over the last several years. Without resolving this issue, they would not be able to invest $6 billion.

The Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, said that their business came out of the ambit of the Value Added Tax (VAT) when there was no tax on their output. He said that there were proposals under consideration to impose sales tax on their output or provide them some kind of other permanent solutions.

Chairman FBR has also assured the committee that he will inquire into the matter of recovering over Rs 80 million amounts from KababJee restaurant Karachi.

Member of committee Mirza Ikhtiar Baig raised the issue before the finance committee chaired by Nafeesa Shah.

He informed that FBR has recovered more than Rs 80 million from accounts of this restaurant without giving any chance of hearing in different forums. He has no money to pay salaried and owner of the restaurant has threatened to commit suicide. The business community is pressing me for this harassment by the FBR, Baig added.

The FBR Chairman replied that I did not have knowledge of this particular case. I will update the committee after inquiring about the matter from the relevant field office of FBR.

The committee considered “The Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025”. The Committee expressed concern over the second proviso of the newly inserted clause (3A). The Secretary Revenue assured the Committee that the concerns of the Hon. Members would be addressed and that the words “and shall cease to have effect after tax year 2025” would be deleted. Upon the assurance given by the Secretary Revenue, the Committee recommended that the Bill, as amended, may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee considered Starred Question No. 38, moved by Aliya Kamran, MNA, regarding the imposition of Section 99D of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and Starred Question No. 40, moved by Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, MNA, regarding the recent policy shift prioritizing digital currencies, without adequately addressing their regulatory deficiencies. After a detailed discussion the Committee decided to defer both agenda items for discussion in the next meeting of the Committee.

The report on the “non-implementation of minimum wages, as announced by the Federal Government in its departments”, a matter raised by Syed Rafiullah, MNA and referred by the Honourable Speaker, was also deferred due to the absence of the mover.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Sales Tax power sector GST FBR chairman Senate panel sales tax exemption solar panels Rashid Mahmood Langrial solar energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories