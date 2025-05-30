Blue chips lead rally

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in the green zone on Thursday, as investors’ participants remained strong due to various domestic and international reasons.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 638.50 points or 0.54 percent to settle at 118,971.40 points, compared to 118,332.91 points in the previous session. The market opened on a positive note and maintained upward momentum throughout the day, hitting an intraday high of 119,639.47 points and a low of 118,481.97 points.

On Thursday, BRIndex100 ended at 12,753.34 points, which was 76.49 points or 0.6 percent higher than the previous close with the total volume of 657.156 million shares. BRIndex30 also increased by 237.62 points or 0.63 percent to settle at 37,792.28 points with the total share trading volume of 499.489 million.

Analysts attributed the market’s positive trajectory to improved investor sentiment, a stable economic outlook, and renewed interest in key sectors including banking, energy, and cement. Ahsan Mehnati of Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed higher amid speculations in the pre-budget session, eyeing relief for the agri-sector and easing fears over Pakistan-India tensions. Expectations over US tariff and trade incentives supporting exports, falling fiscal deficit and surging global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

Investor participation remained vibrant on Thursday, as trading volume at the ready market rose to 741.654 million shares, up from 690.39 million shares in the previous session. The value of shares traded also edged higher, increasing slightly from Rs 23.282 billion to Rs 23.911 billion.

The overall market capitalization increased by Rs 79 billion, reaching Rs 14.426 trillion on Thursday, compared to Rs 14.347 trillion on Tuesday. Out of 466 actively traded companies, share prices of 268 companies rose, 159 declined, while 39 remained unchanged.

Analysts noted that Thursday’s upward momentum driving heavyweights were LUCK, UBL, FFC, ENGROH, and MARI, that collectively contributed 413 points to the index. Cyclical stocks also stole the spotlight, with INIL, ASTL, ISL, MLCF, LUCK, and DGKC catching strong investor interest and finishing the day in the green, outperforming their previous closes.

Among the most notable traded companies, WorldCall Telecom. ranked first with 137.517 million shares closing at Rs 1.43, followed by K-Electric Ltd, of which 119.635 million shares were traded and it closed at Rs 5.52. PTCL ranked third and closed at Rs 26.23 with 65.676 million shares turnover.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB again recorded the highest gains increase by Rs 2,427.65 and closed at a new high of Rs 26,704.13 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited whose share price value closed at Rs 2,537.01, up by Rs 230.64. Moreover, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Supernet Technologies Limited faced notable losses with share values decreased by Rs 175.71 and Rs 66.88 respectively to close at Rs 10,108.33 and Rs 818.69.

Meanwhile, BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,368.97 points with a net positive change of 16.08 points or 0.08 percent with the total turnover remaining 3.138 million shares. BR Cement Index gained 149.2 points or 1.48 percent to settle at 10,226.86 points with a total turnover of 75.695 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 34,699.26 points up by 108.10 points or 0.31 percent with a total turnover of 19.660 million shares. Meanwhile, BR Power Generation and Distribution Index ended at 20,007.29 points with a net negative change of 102.17 points or 0.51 percent with total turnover of 126.154 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 11,508.99 points with a net positive change of 54.02 points or 0.47 percent on 36.95 million shares turnover. While BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 5,049.09 points marking a positive change of 60.9 points or 1.22 percent, with total turnover of 234.355 million shares.

In its commentary, JS Global said that The KSE-100 Index surged 0.5% at day-end, as investor sentiment strengthened amid expectations of fiscal discipline and the IMF loan inflows. Optimism was fueled by signals of upcoming tax relief for the salaried class and alignment of the upcoming budget with IMF guidelines. Despite no breakthrough in ongoing IMF talks, markets responded positively to macroeconomic clarity. The index moved within a narrow range, reflecting cautious positioning ahead of the June 10 federal budget and the June 9 Economic Survey, it added.

