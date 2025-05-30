AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari has sought support from the provincial chief ministers and the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, for the implementation of building codes aimed at curbing energy wastage.

In letters addressed to the minister for planning and provincial chief ministers, Leghari referred to his earlier communication dated January 1, 2025, regarding the “Implementation of Energy Building Code–2023.”

He emphasised that the building sector is a major contributor to the national energy crisis, accounting for over 60 per cent of total energy consumption. “This demand peaks in the summer months due to high cooling loads resulting from conventional building designs that largely ignore energy efficiency during planning, construction, and operational phases.”

Minister launches ‘Energy Conservation Building Code 2023’

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Leghari recalled that the prime minister, during a strategic roadmap meeting on energy conservation held on February 1, 2023, had directed the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) to revise the Building Code of Pakistan (Energy Provisions 2011).

Accordingly, development authorities were instructed to amend their building by-laws to include energy efficiency measures. The revised Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC-2023) was approved by the Federal Cabinet on August 9, 2023, and the National Economic Council (NEC) also directed all provinces to ensure its implementation.

“It is essential to recognize that both the public and private sectors play a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape of the building sector,” the minister stated. “Public sector investments under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), and private developments regulated by municipalities and local governments, present a vital opportunity to promote energy efficiency.”

Leghari has reiterated his proposal to integrate ECBC-2023 into PSDP projects by incorporating an energy efficiency analysis section into the Planning Commission’s manuals (PC-1 to PC-5). He suggested that the approval of PSDP projects—particularly infrastructure schemes—should be contingent upon achieving at least 50 per cent energy savings compared to conventional designs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

