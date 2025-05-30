AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Appeals court reinstates Trump’s tariffs

NEW YORK: A federal appeals court on Thursday reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, a day after a trade court had ruled Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the duties and had ordered an immediate block on them.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington’s order provided no opinion or reasoning but directed the plaintiffs in the case to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.

Wednesday’s surprise ruling by the US Court of International Trade had threatened to kill or at least delay the imposition of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs on most US trading partners, as well as import levies on goods from Canada, Mexico and China related to his accusation that the three countries were facilitating the flow of fentanyl into the US.

