Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

Governor slams violence against KP PPP workers

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: Slamming the violence against PPP workers during a peaceful protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will pay dearly for its strategy of direct confrontation with the people.

"Modi’s historic humiliation and disgrace at the national and international levels will never be forgotten," the governor said, adding: "Everyone, including all political parties of the country, showed full solidarity with the Pakistan Army against India." During a meeting with a delegation from Wah Cantt at the Governor House, Lahore, the governor said that the success of operation 'Banyan Marsus' of the Pakistan Army against India under the leadership of the Army Chief is the guarantor of a safe Pakistan. He said that India's threat to weaponize water is utterly deplorable and poses a significant threat to regional stability. The governor said that India will think a hundred times before committing any aggression and provocation against Pakistan again. He said that for the integrity and sovereignty of the country all the political parties of the country showed full solidarity with the Pakistan Army. He further said that the Pakistan People's Party is gaining popularity not only in Punjab but also across the country. He said that the Pakistan People's Party will give tough time to the rival parties in the upcoming general elections. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become the next young Prime Minister of the country with the public mandate.

