AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-30

Tobacco taxation discourse: Concern raised over recurring pattern of global interventions

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Mubashir Akram, National Convenor of ACT Alliance Pakistan, has emphasised the need to safeguard Pakistan’s fiscal sovereignty by ensuring that tax policymaking remains anchored in national interests and grounded in local realities. Speaking with journalists in Islamabad, Akram expressed concern over the recurring pattern of international interventions in Pakistan’s tobacco taxation discourse, particularly in the weeks leading up to the federal budget.

He noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently taken a more prominent role in advocating for tax increases on tobacco products, following years of similar activism by foreign-funded entities such as the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) and Vital Strategies. These organisations, he pointed out, “operated in Pakistan for extended periods without securing the required No Objection Certificate from the Economic Affairs Division and registration with the Ministry of Interior.”

“While we value public health as a national priority, it is essential to ensure that our tax policies are developed through transparent, consultative processes and not imposed through externally funded campaigns,” Akram stated. “These campaigns often overlook the complex enforcement environment in Pakistan and fail to differentiate between legal, tax-compliant businesses and those operating outside the regulatory net.”

Akram further questioned the consistency of WHO's global advocacy, highlighting the contrast between its policy prescriptions for Pakistan and the regulatory practices in its host country, Switzerland.

“Despite championing the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) globally, Switzerland has yet to ratify it. The country permits tobacco sponsorships, advertising, and retail marketing practices that run counter to FCTC principles, with some basic restrictions only coming into force as recently as late 2024,” he remarked.

He stressed that any call for aggressive tax hikes must be tempered with practical considerations of enforcement and market dynamics. “Pakistan's tobacco sector suffers an annual revenue loss of over Rs. 30 billion due to illegal trade, tax evasion, and regulatory non-compliance. The legal industry, already burdened by high tax rates implemented in 2023, cannot sustain further pressure without risking a complete market imbalance.”

He added that Pakistan will risk losing nearly Rs 300 billion in tax revenue that the legal industry pays to the national exchequer, and “this will further embolden the illegal cigarette industry.”

Akram urged the government to prioritise the stability of its formal economic sectors, including legal tobacco manufacturers, by reinforcing enforcement mechanisms and curbing illicit trade. “We are witnessing a shrinking market share for the legal industry, which undermines both public health goals and national revenue targets,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming ACT Alliance Pakistan's commitment to constructive policy dialogue. “We call upon the Government of Pakistan to continue strengthening institutional capacity and to shield national policymaking from undue external influence. Tax decisions must be based on economic modeling, enforcement data, and broad stakeholder engagement rather than narratives shaped abroad. Protecting our economic decision-making space is essential to ensuring sustainable development and regulatory integrity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

tobacco taxation ACT Alliance Pakistan Mubashir Akram

Comments

200 characters

Tobacco taxation discourse: Concern raised over recurring pattern of global interventions

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories