SHEC’s CIEC Chairman urges universities to enhance internal revenue amid budget constraints

HYDERABAD: Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Chairman of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) and former Vice-Chancellor of NED University Karachi, has emphasized the need for public sector universities to reduce expenditures and explore internal revenue streams to navigate growing financial challenges.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Lodi pointed out that while the federal government has not increased university budgets over the past eight years, the Sindh government has stepped up with a proposed allocation of Rs42 billion for provincial universities. However, he warned that fiscal challenges are likely to intensify, urging universities to adopt more sustainable financial strategies.

“Increasing student fees is not a viable option for public sector universities, as they are often the only accessible avenue for quality education for students from underprivileged backgrounds,” he said. “In my new role, I am committed to supporting the enhancement of academic and research standards across institutions, along with addressing structural and operational issues.”

Dr Lodi also highlighted the vital role of universities in producing leadership across all sectors and called for efforts that yield long-term, generational benefits for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Meritorious Professor and former Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr A Q Mughal, praised Dr Lodi’s financial reforms at NED University, which have contributed significantly to its current financial stability. He noted that Dr Lodi has been a consistent supporter of universities across Sindh, facilitating improvements and institutional strengthening.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal shared that the university is currently grappling with financial constraints. “A special grant request of Rs670 million has been submitted to the Sindh Government and SHEC to clear outstanding gratuities of retired staff since 2022,” he informed. Dr Siyal acknowledged Dr Lodi’s instrumental role in resolving key issues at SAU, including the long-standing delay in promotions of meritorious professors.

He expressed hope that university graduates would be able to secure viable market opportunities and emerge as successful entrepreneurs in the evolving job market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025