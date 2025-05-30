AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

SHEC’s CIEC Chairman urges universities to enhance internal revenue amid budget constraints

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

HYDERABAD: Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Chairman of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) and former Vice-Chancellor of NED University Karachi, has emphasized the need for public sector universities to reduce expenditures and explore internal revenue streams to navigate growing financial challenges.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Lodi pointed out that while the federal government has not increased university budgets over the past eight years, the Sindh government has stepped up with a proposed allocation of Rs42 billion for provincial universities. However, he warned that fiscal challenges are likely to intensify, urging universities to adopt more sustainable financial strategies.

“Increasing student fees is not a viable option for public sector universities, as they are often the only accessible avenue for quality education for students from underprivileged backgrounds,” he said. “In my new role, I am committed to supporting the enhancement of academic and research standards across institutions, along with addressing structural and operational issues.”

Dr Lodi also highlighted the vital role of universities in producing leadership across all sectors and called for efforts that yield long-term, generational benefits for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Meritorious Professor and former Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr A Q Mughal, praised Dr Lodi’s financial reforms at NED University, which have contributed significantly to its current financial stability. He noted that Dr Lodi has been a consistent supporter of universities across Sindh, facilitating improvements and institutional strengthening.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal shared that the university is currently grappling with financial constraints. “A special grant request of Rs670 million has been submitted to the Sindh Government and SHEC to clear outstanding gratuities of retired staff since 2022,” he informed. Dr Siyal acknowledged Dr Lodi’s instrumental role in resolving key issues at SAU, including the long-standing delay in promotions of meritorious professors.

He expressed hope that university graduates would be able to secure viable market opportunities and emerge as successful entrepreneurs in the evolving job market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NED University SAU CIEC Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi

Comments

200 characters

SHEC’s CIEC Chairman urges universities to enhance internal revenue amid budget constraints

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories