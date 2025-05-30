AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Shahid Nazir made NGC managing director

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of the National Grid Company (NGC) of Pakistan Limited (formerly NTDC), in its 297th meeting, has approved the appointment of Engr Muhammad Shahid Nazir as the Managing Director of NGC. A formal notification has been issued in this regard. Prior to this appointment, Engr Shahid Nazir was serving as the General Manager Project Delivery (North) at NGC.

He brings over 32 years of experience in the power transmission sector and has been instrumental in the execution of several key power transmission projects.

Engr. Shahid Nazir holds a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Power Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, a Master's degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of South Asia, Lahore and an MBA in Finance from the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Throughout his distinguished career, he has played leading roles in major projects such as the Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Dasu Transmission Line Project, where he served as Chief Engineer. He has also represented Pakistan abroad on deputation.

His appointment follows the retirement of Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas, who completed his term as Managing Director yesterday (Thursday). On his final day, Engr Waseem Younas met with NGC officers and staff, expressing his best wishes and appreciation for their support.

Engr Shahid Nazir has been assigned with the role of Managing Director on stop-gap basis and will serve in this capacity until a permanent appointment is made.

On appointment, talking to the officers and employees, Engr Shahid Nazir expressed his gratitude to the Board of Directors for their trust. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring timely completion of ongoing NGC projects.

