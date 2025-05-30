Punjab, UK to collaborate on farming and livestock reforms

LAHORE: The Punjab government and the British High Commission have agreed to work together on supporting farmers, dealing with climate change, improving university linkages, better animal breeding and controlling foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) to strengthen agriculture and livestock sectors of the province.

The consensus reached during a meeting of the Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, with Ben Warrington, Head of the Lahore Office at the British High Commission. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was also present.

Minister Kirmani said Punjab values the UK’s financial help and wants to learn from the UK's experience in the livestock sector. He shared that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has focused on improving agriculture and livestock. Over the past year, the government gave farmers interest-free loans through the Kissan Card and Livestock Card programs. These programs help farmers avoid being exploited by middlemen.

He also talked about the transforming Punjab agriculture program, which has a large budget of Rs 400 billion. The government is focusing on modern farming equipment, efficient irrigation, good quality seeds, and new research centers. These steps aim to lower crop costs and increase yield per acre.

To reduce smog, the government has given farmers 5,000 subsidized super seeders. It is also setting up four agriculture malls where farmers can rent modern farming machines at low rates. Last year, 9,500 tractors were given to farmers with Rs 1 million subsidy on each. A new loan scheme is also being introduced to help farmers and service providers get high-tech machines.

Punjab is also starting a breed improvement program in 10 districts. This program aims to improve milk and meat production. High-quality animal semen will be sold in the market at lower prices. The minister also said that to control FMD, the government will set up two special zones and five compartments in the upcoming budget. This will greatly help in controlling the disease.

Ben Warrington praised the steps Punjab has taken in agriculture reforms. He said the UK understands the problems faced by Punjab's farmers and wants to help solve them. Consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali and Director General of Agriculture Information Punjab, Naveed Ismat Kahloon, also joined the meeting.

