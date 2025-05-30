PIMA for effective implementation of anti-tobacco laws

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) urged the authorities to ensure the effective implementation of existing anti-tobacco laws, stricter regulation of emerging nicotine products, and to increase taxation on tobacco products to safeguard public health, on this World No Tobacco Day.

In a joint statement, PIMA President Prof Atif Hafeez Siddiqui and health experts Prof Sohail Akhtar and Dr Ahmar Hamid highlighted that tobacco use is causing an alarming rise in non-communicable diseases in Pakistan, due to weak enforcement of laws and poor public awareness.

They cited World Health Organization (WHO) data, revealing that tobacco use results in approximately 164,000 deaths annually in Pakistan and an economic loss of over PKR 700 billion.

PIMA noted that global research confirms raising tobacco taxes not only boosts government revenue but also significantly reduces consumption and related health burdens.

In Pakistan, following tax increases in 2023, tobacco use declined by 19.2 percent, while 26.3 percent of smokers reduced their cigarette intake.

Revenue from federal excise duty (FED) on cigarettes rose by 66 percent, from PKR 142 billion in 2022-23 to PKR 237 billion in 2023-24.

Prof Siddiqui and medical experts also called for stricter regulation of emerging nicotine products like e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco, which are aggressively marketed and equally harmful.

“Alarmingly, 68 percent of student users are involved in e-cigarettes, highlighting the urgent need for targeted awareness,” they added.

They urged that tobacco tax revenues be utilised for consistent awareness campaigns in all local languages, and called on provincial governments to invest in youth-focused education programmes. Additionally, they demanded the establishment of smoking cessation clinics in all teaching hospitals to support those looking to quit.

