Pakistan for strengthen presence and role of UNMOGIP

ISLAMAVBAD: In the wake of recent developments following Pahalgam incident in April, Pakistan on Thursday said that there is a dire need to further strengthen the presence and role of UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

“Pakistan is also host to one of the oldest UN peacekeeping Missions – the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). The recent developments in the region reinforce the need for further strengthening the presence and role of UNMOGIP, along with a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated on eve of International UN Peacekeepers Day.

On the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we commend the dedication of the UN peacekeepers, who continue to serve with courage in many parts of the world for the maintenance of international peace and security.

As we commemorate this day, we reiterate our commitment towards UN Peacekeeping as a vital tool for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous world, and to adapt it to address the new challenges, said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

On the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, Pakistan joins the international community in recognising the dedication, courage, and service of the UN peacekeepers, who continue to serve with dedication and courage in many parts of the world for the maintenance of international peace and security.

DPM Dar highlighted this day is also an important reminder to honour the ultimate sacrifice made by many UN peacekeepers in their line of duty, including 181 brave peacekeepers from Pakistan.

Over the years, Pakistan has remained a leading Troops Contributing Country (TCC), with over 235,000 Pakistani peacekeepers, both men and women, serving with distinction in many parts of the world, he added.

At a time when the world is facing multifaceted threats the UN Peacekeeping remains one of the most reliable and cost-effective instruments for maintaining international peace and security. As the international community commemorates this day, there is a need for renewed political commitment to adapt the UN Peacekeeping to address the contemporary and future challenges, including through technological innovation, and strengthening regional partnerships.

Pakistan, along with the Republic of Korea, co-hosted the Third United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on 15-16 April 2025, in Islamabad, under the theme: “Towards a Safer and More Effective Peacekeeping: Use of Technology and Integrated Approach.” The outcomes of the meeting have been instrumental in helping create a new momentum towards achieving this end.

Pakistan is the 5th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. It currently deploys more than 2,800 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cyprus, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara. During ceremonies at United Nations Headquarters, Secretary-General, António Guterres, paid tribute to more than 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948.

UN also honoured posthumously two Pakistani personnel with the Dag Hammarskjold medal. The honoured personnel include: Sepoy Muhammad Tarique and Havildar Ahsan Ullah Khan who both served with UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

