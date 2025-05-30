KP CM visits inaugurates KP-EZDMC Tower

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited the head office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) on Thursday and formally inaugurated the newly established KP-EZDMC Tower.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by provincial cabinet members Abdul Karim Tordher, Tufail Anjum, and Dr. Muhammad Israr, along with Secretary Industries Aamir Afaq, officials from the Industries Department, KPEZDMC, and others.

The KP-EZDMC Tower was constructed at a cost of Rs. 670 million over a period of three years. The tower spans a total area of four kanal and comprises seven storey.

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, the Chief Minister stated that the geographical location and natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are of immense importance, and there is a need to fully capitalize on them.

He emphasized that by effectively harnessing the province’s potential, economic self-sufficiency can be achieved. Unfortunately, he noted, past governments did not focus on utilizing these resources, but the current provincial government has been working from day one to make effective use of the potential in all sectors.

The Chief Minister added that 11 economic zones have been established in the province, work on four more economic zones is in progress, and another four are in pipeline. “The provincial government is providing all necessary facilities and incentives to investors to promote maximum investment in the province,” he added.

He said there are immense opportunities for hydropower generation in the province. The government will supply electricity generated at lower rates to local industries, and for this purpose, it has initiated a plan to lay its own transmission line.

A new economic zone will be established in Katlang to make effective use of this transmission line. This project, he said, will be a game-changer and will revolutionize the industrial sector of the province.

The Chief Minister remarked that the environment for private investment in the province is extremely conducive. He invited investors from across the country to invest in the province and benefit from the facilities and incentives being provided by the provincial government.

He said that roadshows will be organized to inform investors about the investment opportunities in the province adding that Industries are being promoted in different areas based on their specific potential, which will bring prosperity to those areas and provide employment opportunities at the local level.

He added that special attention is being paid to value addition and capacity building. Investors who undertake value addition of products within the province will be given special incentives. “The people of the province are hardworking, but due to a lack of technical training, many are forced to do manual labour. The government has launched two major programs to provide technical training to the people,” he noted.

In his speech, Ali Amin Gandapur said that progress is ongoing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Corridor project, which is of vital importance for gaining access to Central Asian markets.

