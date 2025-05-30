Energy sector: Key investment opportunities outlined

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik outlined key investment opportunities in upstream exploration, pipeline development, and downstream processing, aligned with the global shift toward cleaner energy in a meeting with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

The OICCI held a detailed interactive session with Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, attended by senior business leaders from both local and multinational companies. Discussions focused on Pakistan’s energy priorities and the path to long-term economic stability.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to structural reforms, accelerated policy execution, and enhanced industry engagement. He cited recent resolution of refinery-sector challenges as a positive example of collaborative progress.

During the meeting, Minister petroleum outlined key investment opportunities in upstream exploration, pipeline development, and downstream processing, aligned with the global shift toward cleaner energy and invited the foreign companies for investment. He further highlighted the recent FDI-related successes in attracting foreign investment in the mining sector, which aim to unlock the country’s untapped natural resources and drive future exports and industrial diversification.

Yousaf Hussain, President of OICCI and CEO of Faysal Bank, emphasized the importance of policy consistency, technocratic execution, and a joint, collaborative roadmap to achieve deep-rooted economic stability and sustainable growth.

He noted that closer engagement between the government, OICCI, and industry. in both policy formulation and execution. will be essential to delivering results and strengthening investor confidence.

