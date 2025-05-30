Kazakhstan envoy visits UHS: Joint degree programmes in medicine, applied sciences proposed

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, visited the University of Health Sciences (UHS) here on Thursday and discussed possibility of academic cooperation between medical universities of the two countries.

The ambassador, who was accompanied by Dr Anar Turmukhambetova, Board Chairman and Rector of Astana Medical University, met with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, pro-VC Prof Dr Nadia Naseem, Registrar Kiran Fatima and senior faculty heads to discuss areas of cooperation.

Kistafin highlighted that over 1,000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in universities across Kazakhstan, a majority of whom are studying medicine. “Kazakhstan is eager to deepen its academic ties with Pakistan in the field of medical sciences,” he stated.

He also proposed establishment of a Kazakhstan-Pakistan Joint Medical Centre as a landmark initiative.

He expressed optimism that several collaborative agreements will be signed during the upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Pakistan later this year.

Dr Anar Turmukhambetova commended the intellect and dedication of Pakistani students studying in Kazakhstan.

“Our medical education system closely aligns with Pakistan’s system, which opens up vast opportunities for academic exchange and joint research,” she noted.

She proposed launching joint degree programs in medicine and applied sciences and suggested the formation of a joint working group to facilitate structured cooperation.

Dr Turmukhambetova also shared that Astana Medical University has recently introduced a military medicine program, marking a new frontier in teaching and research. She praised UHS’s flagship “Pyari Beti” initiative, calling it “a systematic effort for girls' health that deserves international replication.”

Welcoming the delegation, Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore assured that Pakistani institutions are open to hosting Kazakh faculty and students.

“International collaboration not only enhances academic quality but also provides our students and faculty with opportunities for advanced training and research improving overall ranking of our institutions,” he said.

Prof Dr Nadia Naseem presented ongoing academic, research, and community health initiatives at UHS. The discussions also touched upon areas of potential collaboration including curriculum development, faculty training and joint research in microbiology, forensic medicine and clinical pharmacy.

