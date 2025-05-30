AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Pakistan provides shorter trade route for Central Asia: Aleem

Obaid Abrar Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan emphasised the need to focus on enhancing trade with Russia and Central Asian states, noting that Pakistan provides a shorter and more strategic trade route for the region.

The federal minister made these remarks while chairing a joint session with the National Logistics Cell (NLC) and the National Highways Authority (NHA) and during a meeting with NLC Director General Maj Gen Farrukh Shehzad Rao.

Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the importance of a unified platform involving relevant ministries and institutions to drive trade facilitation and corridor connectivity. He appreciated the NLC’s vital role in promoting trade and acknowledged its commendable services towards national development.

During the session, DG NLC Maj Gen Farrukh Shehzad Rao briefed the Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on the organisation’s performance and upcoming projects. The NHA chairman and senior officials also highlighted areas of mutual cooperation between the two institutions.

In a separate high-level review meeting chaired by Aleem Khan, discussions were held on the NHA’s Annual Maintenance Plan.

The meeting approved maintenance, lighting and fencing projects for the Gujranwala Bypass, Tarnol-Kohat Road and Kamra Cantonment Road.

The federal minister directed that all future NHA maintenance schemes must be approved by the authorised forum.

He emphasised that the approval process should be fully transparent with cost-effectiveness, adherence to quality standards, and long-term utility as guiding principles.

Aleem Khan reiterated that the primary goal is to enhance travel convenience for the public and ensure that National Highways are as comfortable and efficient as possible. He added that NHA officers must focus solely on improving performance and noted a marked improvement under the authority’s new team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

