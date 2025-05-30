CJP for timely and effective utilisation of funds released to HCs

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) underscored the need for timely and effective utilisation of the funds released to respective High Courts.

CJP Yahya Afridi, who is also the chairman Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), on Thursday, chaired 19th meeting of the Governing Body, Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF) in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The CJs of all High Courts, secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, additional Secretary Finance Division and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the meeting.

Justice Yahya appreciated the role of funds in capacity building and infrastructural development of the district judiciary throughout Pakistan.

The Governing Body approved the suggestion floated by the High Courts for utilisation of the funds under Underdeveloped Regions (UDR) window exclusively for solarisation of courts and establishment of e-libraries for one year in the underdeveloped districts of the country.

In addition, the projects of Lahore High Court for provision of missing facilities to female judicial officers and litigants in district courts were also approved. The apex body also approved mechanism for smooth and timely completion of projects funded from AJDF.

The Governing Body approved the recommendations of the Technical Evaluation Committee, AJDF regarding projects undertaken through Legal Empowerment, Judicial and Legal Research and Legal Innovation Windows for timely completion. After deliberations, the apex body extended the purview of Free Legal Aid Committees to the High Courts by enhancing the lawyers’ professional fee along with increase in funding limit to these Committees. Annual accounts and funds allocation for FY 2023-24 and budget for FY 2025-26 were also approved.

Earlier, Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary LJCP gave a brief overview of AJDF, its mandate and overall performance with regard to funds released under various AJDF windows specifically for infrastructure development and projects executed in Underdeveloped Regions to bring them at par with other areas of the country. She also updated about the provision of free legal aid to deserving litigants under District Legal Empowerment Committees (DLECs), provision of litigant-oriented conveniences and amenities, projects completed and trainings of justice sector stakeholders through Judicial Academies.

Meanwhile, the CJP also presided over the 44th meeting of LJCP. He apprised the participants of a significant shift in the composition of the LJCP. He emphasised the need for regular meetings, wider publicity of the LJCP’s mandate to solicit law reform proposals, and augmentation of research capabilities by engaging research associate alongside the existing team of researchers.

